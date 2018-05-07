W’burg man arrested for fleeing police in a vehicle, on foot













A local man is facing fleeing or evading charges after both a vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit with police early Friday morning near Williamsburg.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday when Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hensley was patrolling the Savoy area, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Camaro.

When Hensley activated his blue lights, the car sped up. The pursuit turned onto a gravel road, which connects Savoy Road and R.D. Rains Road, and reached speeds of approximately 50 mph, according to a sheriff’s department release.

“The pursuit came to a sliding stop with one male exiting from the passenger door,” the release stated. “A short foot pursuit ensued, and without further incident, Deputy Hensley apprehended Samuel S. McFarland, 26, of Williamsburg.”

Williamsburg Police Officer Elijah Hunter and his K9 partner assisted in the investigation, with the K9 alerting to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, according to the release.

Police found a bag containing what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a pill believed to be hydrocodone that was located behind the driver’s seat. McFarland allegedly showed signs of intoxication, the release stated.

Hensley charged McFarland with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police (vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

McFarland was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.