W’burg man arrested for fleeing police, forging checks, identity theft











A Williamsburg man wanted on separate Whitley County arrest warrants charging him with attempting to pass a forged check and fleeing from police was arrested early Tuesday morning in Corbin.

Williamsburg Police Officer Elijah Hunter took Justin L. Dodd, 32, into custody after locating him at a residence on Chestnut Street.

Williamsburg police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies had each secured arrest warrants following the incidents on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, respectively.

According to the first warrant, Williamsburg police were called to Community Trust Bank on North Third Street in Williamsburg at approximately 4 p.m.

According to the warrant, Dodd had allegedly passed a forged check at the Community Trust Bank on U.S. 25W on that day.

Employees called Williamsburg Police because Dodd was allegedly attempting to pass another check at the drive-thru at the Third Street branch using the identification of Billy Kazy, Jr.

Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill stated in the warrant that, at that time, Kazy was incarcerated at the Whitley County Detention Center and had been there since Aug. 9.

However, when the tellers took their time cashing the check, Dodd noticed they were on the phone and he fled the scene.

The warrant charged Dodd with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument – checks, theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree persistent felony offender.

On Feb. 21, Deputy JB Coffey conducted a traffic stop on a driver, later identified as Dodd, at the Woodbine Fire Volunteer Department on Ky. 6.

According to the warrant, Deputy Sgt. Jonas Saunders had witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction conducted by Dodd at a nearby convenience store.

“While stopped Williamsburg Police Department contacted deputies about Dodd being a suspect in a crime with them pursuing felony charges against him,” Saunders stated in the warrant.

Deputies notified Dodd that he was being detained. However, while they were checking his vehicle information, Saunders stated that Dodd drove off east on Ky. 6.

“When deputies activated their emergency equipment Dodd accelerated at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for deputies,” Saunders stated noting the pursuit crossed over into Knox County.

Saunders lost sight of Dodd’s vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

According to the warrant, Dodd was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, improperly on left side of the road, speeding – 20 mph over the limit and second-degree wanton endangerment.