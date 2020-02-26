W’burg man arrested for allegedly strangling his wife











A Williamsburg man is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 cash bond after allegedly strangling his wife Saturday afternoon.

Whitley District Judge Fred White entered a not guilty plea Monday for David R. Young, 35, who is charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent Young, scheduled a March 2 preliminary hearing, and ordered Young to have no contact with the complaining witness/victim in the case.

The investigation began when Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Foley responded to Jones Pit Stop in Emlyn. When he arrived at the store, Amanda Young told police that her husband had allegedly beat her up, according to an arrest citation.

Amanda Young clarified Wednesday that she was not the person, who called police reporting the incident.

Foley observed a bruise on the side of her neck, and red marks near the bruise that were consistent with fingers going across her neck, he wrote on the citation.

Amanda Young told police that she went to David’s house to get her daughter and asked for her medicine, but that David refused to give her the medicine and became upset.

She told police that David allegedly hit her, put his hands around her neck and throat, pushed her against a wall, began to strangle her, and she blacked out from the strangulation, according to the arrest citation.

The marks that Foley observed on Amanda Young’s neck and throat area were consistent with her statement that she was strangled, Foley wrote.

David Young was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Saturday on Emlyn Cemetery Road, which is located about three miles south of Williamsburg, and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Deputies also served Amanda Young, 31, of Williamsburg, with a bench warrant stemming from her failure to appear in court in connection with a 2019 case for third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, according to court documents.

She was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at 6:51 p.m. Saturday, and released from jail on a $250 cash bond about 34 minutes later.

Deputy J.B. Coffey assisted with the investigation.