W’burg man accused of damaging RTEC vehicles, assaulting police officer











Corbin Police say five RTEC vehicles were damaged early Saturday morning by a Williamsburg man who they found asleep inside one of them, adding that he kicked an officer as they tried to arrest him.

Jonathan D. Yount, is facing five counts first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Officers were called to the parking lot adjacent to The Corbin Center at approximately 3:20 a.m. in response to a report of a vehicle in front of the building with its caution lights flashing.

Officer Shannon Jones stated in the arrest citation that when he arrived at the scene, he discovered the vehicle was in the parking lot where RTEC stores its vehicles overnight. However, it was one of several that had been broken into by smashing the windows.

Multiple items from inside the vehicles were discovered laying in the parking lot.

“Upon checking the other vehicles, I located (Yount) laying inside one of the RTEC buses asleep,” Jones stated. “Upon waking (Yount) and telling him to exit the vehicle he refused so officer had to physically remove him from the vehicle as he struggled to stay in it.”

Jones added that Yount kicked one of the officers, causing the officer to cut his arm. As a result, officers deployed a Taser and took Yount into custody without further incident.

In addition to the five vehicles, Jones said officers located two additional vehicles that had been damaged in an attempt to break inside.

“A couple of them may be totaled,” said Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, in describing the extent of the damage.

Yount was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.