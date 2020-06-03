Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg man accused of damaging RTEC vehicles, assaulting police officer

Posted On 03 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Corbin Police say five RTEC vehicles were damaged early Saturday morning by a Williamsburg man who they found asleep inside one of them, adding that he kicked an officer as they tried to arrest him.

Jonathan Yount is accused of damaging five RTEC buses, and assaulting an officer.

Jonathan D. Yount, is facing five counts first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Officers were called to the parking lot adjacent to The Corbin Center at approximately 3:20 a.m. in response to a report of a vehicle in front of the building with its caution lights flashing.

Officer Shannon Jones stated in the arrest citation that when he arrived at the scene, he discovered the vehicle was in the parking lot where RTEC stores its vehicles overnight. However, it was one of several that had been broken into by smashing the windows.

Multiple items from inside the vehicles were discovered laying in the parking lot.

“Upon checking the other vehicles, I located (Yount) laying inside one of the RTEC buses asleep,” Jones stated. “Upon waking (Yount) and telling him to exit the vehicle he refused so officer had to physically remove him from the vehicle as he struggled to stay in it.”

Jones added that Yount kicked one of the officers, causing the officer to cut his arm. As a result, officers deployed a Taser and took Yount into custody without further incident.

In addition to the five vehicles, Jones said officers located two additional vehicles that had been damaged in an attempt to break inside.

“A couple of them may be totaled,” said Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, in describing the extent of the damage.

Yount was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin man charged with strangulation

Posted On 28 May 2020
, By
0

Louisville man accused of assault with feces

Posted On 27 May 2020
, By
0

Burglar caught with cigarettes, cash in hand

Posted On 06 May 2020
, By
0

Lily man kicks Whitley County deputy during Sunday arrest

Posted On 02 May 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal