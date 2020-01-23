Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
W’burg man accused of breaking into unoccupied apartment

Posted On 23 Jan 2020
A Williamsburg man is facing burglary and drug charges after being found inside a Williamsburg apartment early Monday morning that was supposed to be empty.

Police reportedly discovered these drugs in an apartment when they arrested Derrick Taylor.

Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton arrested Derrick Otis Taylor, 50, and charged him with second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to the Whitley County Detention Center’s website.

Fulton also served Taylor with a failure to appear warrant from Laurel County.

Fulton arrested Taylor about 5:25 a.m. Monday after police responded to the Madrid/Taylor Apartments on South 10th Street. Police discovered Taylor inside Apartment 202, which management had reported as vacant, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

“Officers also discovered suspected crystal meth, a white powder substance and a needle inside the apartment,” the release noted.

Taylor was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. assisted with the investigation.

