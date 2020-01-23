W’burg man accused of breaking into unoccupied apartment











A Williamsburg man is facing burglary and drug charges after being found inside a Williamsburg apartment early Monday morning that was supposed to be empty.

Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton arrested Derrick Otis Taylor, 50, and charged him with second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to the Whitley County Detention Center’s website.

Fulton also served Taylor with a failure to appear warrant from Laurel County.

Fulton arrested Taylor about 5:25 a.m. Monday after police responded to the Madrid/Taylor Apartments on South 10th Street. Police discovered Taylor inside Apartment 202, which management had reported as vacant, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

“Officers also discovered suspected crystal meth, a white powder substance and a needle inside the apartment,” the release noted.

Taylor was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. assisted with the investigation.