W’burg man accused of assaulting man with hammer, pointing gun at him Saturday











A fight complaint Saturday night in Williamsburg ended in an arrest for second-degree assault after Williamsburg Police say a hammer had become involved.

James L. Mays, 25, is facing charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident on Morton Street, off of U.S. 25W.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at approximately 8:35 p.m. Upon further investigation, Lt. Brandon White determined that Mays had struck the victim, who was not identified, in the head with a hammer, and pointed a gun in the direction of the victim.

Mays was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.