Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg man accused of assaulting man with hammer, pointing gun at him Saturday

Posted On 17 Aug 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A fight complaint Saturday night in Williamsburg ended in an arrest for second-degree assault after Williamsburg Police say a hammer had become involved.

James L. Mays, 25, is facing charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident on Morton Street, off of U.S. 25W.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at approximately 8:35 p.m. Upon further investigation, Lt. Brandon White determined that Mays had struck the victim, who was not identified, in the head with a hammer, and pointed a gun in the direction of the victim.

Mays was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Traffic stop leads to arrest of W’burg man for possession of meth, marijuana

Posted On 14 Aug 2020
, By
0

W’burg Police arrest two for burglary in Highland Park Monday night

Posted On 11 Aug 2020
, By
0

Lincoln County man served with arrest warrant issued in connection with July 24 high-speed chase in Whitley County

Posted On 31 Jul 2020
, By
0

Tennessee man arrested for trespassing in parked vehicle

Posted On 27 Jul 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal