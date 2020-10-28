W’burg Main Street Halloween Story Walk taking place Wednesday-Friday











Are your kids going crazy stuck in the house with school not in session? Want to get some exercise? Want to help improve your child’s literacy while you’re at it? Want to get a bag of goodies from the sponsors?

If the answer to any or all of these questions is yes, then you have the chance to do something about it this week in Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg Main Street Halloween Story Walk will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Oct. 30, in downtown Williamsburg.

The walk will center around Peanuts: It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.

“Combining physical activity with literacy may seem like an odd combination, but it’s a very innovative way to get people of all ages out to walk and read story book pages. The pages are located on a route in downtown to get children, families, and teachers to follow the path of pages to a story,” officials said in a release.

The story walk will start at Bill Woods Park where a brochure is available with the route on it, and will follow the one-mile route of the annual Beat the Heat race.

You can also pick up a card at the beginning of the walk where you can write the feature word at each book stop.

At the end of the Story Book Walk route turn the card into the Whitley County Extension Office between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and get a bag of goodies from the sponsors.

If you are unable to go to the Whitley County Extension Office during business hours these three days, then you can pick up your goodie bag at the Whitley County Health Department during the first week of November during regular business hours from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“This is a fun interactive way to spike children’s interest in reading and encouraging healthy walking for Halloween for both parents and children. The story walk can be completed anytime these three days,” a release noted.

The event is being sponsored by the Whitley County Health Department, Save The Children, Early Childhood Council Coalition, Office of the Mayor of Williamsburg, and the Williamsburg Main Street program.

The route is stroller and handicap friendly.

For more information about the walk call 549-3380 and speak with Kathy Lay, one of the event organizers.