W’burg leaders expect to meet threshold for disaster assistance

Posted On 15 Mar 2019
Williamsburg leaders think they will be able to meet the threshold for damage in order to qualify for disaster funding due to recent flooding.

During Monday’s monthly Williamsburg City Council meeting, the council discussed Gov. Matt Bevin’s official disaster declaration.

Mayor Roddy Harrison said the main problem the city is now dealing with isn’t the constant flooding as such in certain areas, but rather problems caused by erosion around creeks and parking lots due to flooding damage.

