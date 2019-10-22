Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg Kiwanis Club plans collectibles show Sat., Oct. 26

Posted On 22 Oct 2019
Have any old vinyl records, Pokémon cards or sports cards that you would like to sell or trade? Are there any comic books, sports memorabilia, collectible figurines, or old board games that you would like to buy, sell or trade?

If so, then you may want to go to the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club’s collectibles show.

“We were looking for a new fundraising project for the Kiwanis Club,” explained organizer David Perry about the show. “I have gone to card shows before. We haven’t had one in the southeast Kentucky area for quite a while, several years in fact. I thought it would be kind of nice to see if we couldn’t put something together.”

The buying, selling or trading of firearms will not be permitted, but Perry noted that pocketknives are fine.

There is a $10 fee per eight-foot table to set up.

Tables are still available and can be gotten the morning of the event, but Perry noted that advanced notice would be appreciated.

Door will be open starting at 8 a.m. for dealers to set up.

All proceeds will benefit local youth activities.

For more information, contact Perry at (606) 524-6045.

