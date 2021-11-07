W’burg Kiwanis Club celebrating 40 years; prospective member reception Nov. 11











Four decades of service is quite the accomplishment for any civic organization, and for members of the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club it has been their chance to help the young people of their community.

“It is very significant not only for the club itself, but for the community as a whole because of the benefits that a group like ours provides the community over the years,” said current Williamsburg Kiwanis Club President David Perry.

“We are a community service organization geared towards youth. We like to provide opportunities for our youth in many different ways whether it is funding projects that will benefit the youth of our community or just providing opportunities to have better facilities for our youth.”

Since being chartered by Kiwanis International in 1981, the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club has been serving local youth in many capacities. Through 40 years, these activities have evolved from summer swim parties and cookouts to providing scholarships to local high school students and providing assistance to school family resource centers for youth benefits.

Organized with the assistance of the Corbin Kiwanis Club, the Williamsburg Kiwanis Cub consists of volunteers and community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of local youth thru a variety of opportunities.

The name “Kiwanis” is derived from a Native American word meaning “service to others.”

Over the years, fundraising projects, such as the Harold Mauney 5K Walk/Run and the Kiwanis Cruise for Kids motorcycle ride, have provided monies for the renovations of the Williamsburg City Park, Briar Creek Park, and the addition of the Skateboard Park at Briar Creek.

Other community projects that the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club have assisted with funding include the building of a new shelter with the Mackey Avenue Housing Authority, the B Squad bed project, and the Whitley County 4-H horse program. Also, over the years, the Williamsburg club has provided funds to assist the local school’s family resource centers Thanksgiving and Christmas programs and a dental health care program.

Perry said that when the club was chartered 40 years ago, he thinks the members knew they wanted to serve local youth and provide opportunities for them.

“Of course, as times change, the opportunities change. I don’t know if they envisioned these kind of opportunities we have now a days. They were always looking for ideas to number one help children and number two keep the program going,” Perry said.

Perry said the club has gone through a cycle of different activities.

“I think the real highlights have been the improvements to the local parks. We helped improve the old city park with new equipment and through donations. We have helped improve Briar Creek Park with the renovation of their playground equipment recently and with the addition of the skate park,” Perry said.

“That is another one where times and trends change working with the city and the mayor, we helped meet that vision. This was also an idea developed by our local youth.”

Like most civic clubs, the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club has seen a drop in membership throughout the pandemic.

Perry said that the top priority for the near future is to renew the membership and get the club strength back up to par so the club can do more activities for the community.

“With more members, we can do more activities and reach out to more youth,” Perry said. “When you don’t have the membership you want, your fundraising shrinks a little bit because you are limited on how many things you can do to acquire funds.”

Perry said he would encourage anyone wanting to learn more about the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club to contact him, or come to a meeting. The club meets at noon on the second Thursday of each month at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

“As of right now due to COVID-19, we are just brown bagging, bring your own lunch,” Perry said.

If you are interested in becoming a part of this community organization, then mark your calendar for Thursday, Nov. 11, for a prospective new member reception, which will be held at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center from noon to 1 p.m. There will be some light snacks provided at the reception.

“It is just kind of to get people acquainted with Kiwanis and to try and increase our membership. If there is anybody in the community that is interested in serving and working with youth, please feel free to join Kiwanis. We would be glad to have you. As the pandemic subsides, we will be out there doing more activities,” Perry said.

Over the past 15 years the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club has sponsored a community National Day of Prayer breakfast the first Thursday in May with motivational speakers, fellowship, and recognition of one of the founding principles of our country.

Perry said that the club hopes to resume its annual prayer breakfast next May provided the pandemic is behind us by then.

For more information about the Williamsburg Kiwanis Club, contact Perry at (606) 524-6045.