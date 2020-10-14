Previous Story
W’burg Keeneland project still a go, Mayor says
Posted On 14 Oct 2020
Comment: 0
Despite a recent ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court that bans “historical wagering” machines, that are in use at state race tracks, a planned Keeneland facility in Williamsburg, which calls for 400 such machines, is still apparently happening.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us