Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg Keeneland project still a go, Mayor says

Posted On 14 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Despite a recent ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court that bans “historical wagering” machines, that are in use at state race tracks, a planned Keeneland facility in Williamsburg, which calls for 400 such machines, is still apparently happening.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Downtown Williamsburg getting new park via grants

Posted On 14 Oct 2020
, By
0

W’burg man charged with felony DUI, failure to comply with sex offender registry

Posted On 12 Oct 2020
, By
0

Corbin’s annual downtown trick-or-treat cancelled; residential trick-or-treat will be held in Corbin, Wburg, Whitley County on Oct. 31

Posted On 12 Oct 2020
, By
0

Celebrating 30 years: Powers bros. speak about the past three decades as owners of Maiden Drug Store

Posted On 26 Sep 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal