W’burg fireworks, Old Fashioned Trading Days officially canceled for 2020











Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced Wednesday morning that the city has reached the unfortunate decision to cancel two of its most popular events.

The Fourth of July fireworks celebration, which is held annually at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Harrison also announced that Old Fashioned Trading Days, which takes place each September, is also canceled for this year.

This would have been the 37th consecutive year for the event.

Both events are expected to return in 2021.

Harrison said he anticipates making a decision about the opening of the Kentucky Splash Waterpark in the near future.

