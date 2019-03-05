W’burg Fire Department set up as warming center through Wednesday night













A temperatures struggle to climb over the freezing mark through Wednesday night, the Williamsburg Fire Department is offering people a warm place to at least temporarily warm up, if they need to do so.

Starting Monday night, the fire department opened itself up as a warm center for those in need.

“The Mayor and I talked last night and discussed how cold it was going to get. It did get to 14 degrees this morning so overnight we set up a warming center,” said Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd.

“We have coffee, hot chocolate and a blanket if needed. People can stop by and warm up. We can’t be a shelter. We aren’t equipped for that but we can be a warming center. Whenever the need arises we are going to do it.”

As of noon Tuesday, no one had utilized the warming center, but officials plan to keep the fire department, which is located beside Cumberland Regional Mall, available as a warming center through Wednesday night, Todd said.

“If somebody feels the need then come by,” he added. “We have a free cup of coffee. We have sugar. We have creamer. We have hot chocolate and plenty of cups so come on by.”

Anyone wishing to donate coffee, hot chocolate, disposable cups or creamer is welcome to do so at the fire department.

For more information about the warming center, contact the Williamsburg Fire Department at 549-6037.