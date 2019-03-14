W’burg effort to collect delinquent payroll taxes delayed













The Williamsburg City Council’s effort to collect back payroll or occupational tax revenue from businesses and individuals, who haven’t been paying in the city has hit a bit of a snag Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison told the city council during its monthly meeting Monday.

At the Nov. 19 monthly meeting, Harrison informed the council that he had been approached by a company called DataMax, which was proposing collecting unpaid occupational taxes and business license fees for the city in exchange for keeping 50 percent of those proceeds.

According to a company brochure, DataMax has been in business for four years and has collected over $4 million for municipal partners.