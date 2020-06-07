W’burg duo facing robbery-related charges











A Williamsburg duo is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center in connection with robbery-related charges, and one of them is facing a felon assault charge.

Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton charged Joshua Hubbard, 35, of Williamsburg, with first-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an accident.

Fulton also charged Crystal G. Mahan, 47, with first-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and first-degree complicity to commit robbery.

The incident happened about 12:55 p.m. at the Williamsburg Dollar General Store located on US25W South.

Police initially responded to a report about a car accident where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, according to a Williamsburg Police Department release.

When police arrived their initial investigation determined that a man, who was later identified as Hubbard, had allegedly stolen items from the store, gotten into a vehicle with a woman, who was later identified as Mahan, and attempted to leave the scene, according to the release.

Based upon statements and the subsequent investigation, police determined that as both suspects attempted to leave the scene, the female driver allegedly used her vehicle to pin a man between two vehicles in the parking lot, the release stated.

At that time, the male subject left the scene on foot but was apprehended by Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt on Savoy Road.

Whitley County EMS transported the man, who was pinned by the vehicle, to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of possible injuries.

Additionally, police determined that Mahan was also allegedly under the influence, and in possession of suspected marijuana and a smoking pipe.

Fulton and Williamsburg Police Office Greg Rhoades conducted the investigation. Williamsburg Police Officer Cody Harrell assisted with the investigation.