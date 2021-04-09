W’burg duo charged with possession of heroin, being wanted out of Tennessee











Two Williamsburg people suspected of being wanted fugitives from Tennessee were located at a north Corbin motel with heroin in their possession Tuesday night.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy Fore, 29, and Vivian Fore, 29, both of Williamsburg, at the motel off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said K-9 Deputy Jake Miller along with Lt. Chris Edwards and deputies Jamie Etherton and Keith Dinsmore acted on information they developed, locating the duo at the motel.

Upon checking the duo’s identities, deputies learned that they were both wanted out of Cumberland County, Tennessee.

“In addition, the two individuals were found in possession of suspected heroin,” Acciardo stated.

Jeremy Fore and Vivian Fore were each charged with first-degree possession of a controlled – heroin and fugitive from the state of Tennessee.

They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.