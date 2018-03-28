W’burg Community Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday at Briar Creek Park













Over 1,400 Easter eggs will be hidden in Briar Creek Park waiting for local youngsters, ages 10 and under, to find Saturday as part of the Seventh Annual Williamsburg Community Easter Egg Hunt, which will take place starting at 1 p.m.

The children will be divided up into three separate age groups, 1-3 years, 4-6 years, and 7-10 years. There will be first, second and third place prizes in each age group.

“We have the eggs ready to be hidden and ready to go. We have 120 dozen eggs that is 40 dozen per age group,” noted Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays. “We want the kids to have a good time. It is a good time for families to come out to enjoy.”

The Easter Bunny will also attend the event for those wanting to have their pictures taken with him.

In addition, there will be free hot dogs and water during the egg hunt.

Hays estimated that over 350 people attended the event last year and she is planning for at least that many again this year.

“We just invite everyone to come down to Briar Creek Park and have a good time. The mayor will be there and the Easter Bunny. Get your picture made and hunt a few Easter eggs,” Hays noted.

The City of Williamsburg, the Williamsburg Main Street Program and the Williamsburg Tourism Commission are sponsoring the event.