Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

W’burg City Hall remains closed to the public

Posted On 17 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The reopening of Williamsburg City Hall to the public has been put on hold for an indefinite period of time.

City Hall had been slated to reopen to the public Monday, but Mayor Roddy Harrison announced on his personal Facebook page Sunday afternoon that the reopening would be delayed for a while longer while city officials get it COVID-19 ready.

“The required materials have become very scarce to obtain. We had to place orders for those materials, so it may be a while before we can get ready for the public. I’m sorry if this is any inconvenience, but we will still do business through the drive-through window and over the phone,” Harrison wrote.

“So again, Williamsburg City Hall will remain closed to the public until further notice. Thank you for your patience, and remember, the virus is still around. Stay safe and well. Take care of each other.”

Williamsburg City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23 due to COVID-19.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Posted On 17 Jun 2020
, By
0

Between June 13-15, Laurel County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Posted On 15 Jun 2020
, By
0

New COVID–19 cases confirmed Saturday in Whitley, Knox counties

Posted On 13 Jun 2020
, By
0

Three new COVID–19 cases confirmed in Laurel County Friday

Posted On 13 Jun 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal