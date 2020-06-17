W’burg City Hall remains closed to the public











The reopening of Williamsburg City Hall to the public has been put on hold for an indefinite period of time.

City Hall had been slated to reopen to the public Monday, but Mayor Roddy Harrison announced on his personal Facebook page Sunday afternoon that the reopening would be delayed for a while longer while city officials get it COVID-19 ready.

“The required materials have become very scarce to obtain. We had to place orders for those materials, so it may be a while before we can get ready for the public. I’m sorry if this is any inconvenience, but we will still do business through the drive-through window and over the phone,” Harrison wrote.

“So again, Williamsburg City Hall will remain closed to the public until further notice. Thank you for your patience, and remember, the virus is still around. Stay safe and well. Take care of each other.”

Williamsburg City Hall has been closed to the public since March 23 due to COVID-19.