If an investor wanted to open a business in Williamsburg, but was hesitant to do so because of a blighted building adjacent to the proposed site, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison now has the authority to buy the blighted property without first getting permission from the city council. The city could then renovate it or possibly tear it down depending on a number of factors.
W’burg City Council gives Harrison authority to buy land without prior approval
Posted On October 18, 2017 By Mark White
