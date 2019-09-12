W’burg City Council awards $99,544 bid to fix Mt. Morgan Road











Repair work will be coming soon to Mt. Morgan Road where school buses and garbage trucks already can’t operate due to the road conditions.

During Monday’s monthly meeting, the Williamsburg City Council approved a $99,544 bid from King-Crete out of Zoe, Ky., to repair the road.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said there are two really bad spots on the road and it is almost to the point where local residents can’t get on and off the hill in their vehicles.

Harrison apologized for not getting the work done before school started, but he said city officials have to go slower than usual to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements.

Harrison said the repair costs include placing tiles under the road, drilling and railroad rails among other things to shore up the road and prevent future slides.

“It is a pretty extensive process,” he added.

Hinkle Environmental Services out of Richmond was the only other bidder with a total bid of $102,370.

“I’ve never worked with either one of them before,” Harrison noted.

Harrison said that he hasn’t heard back yet from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in regards to getting emergency road aid funds to pay for about $28,000 in repairs to Second Street.

“Keep your fingers crossed on getting the money,” he added.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the council complimented city workers and the Old Fashioned Trading Days Committee for their hard work during the festival.

Harrison added that by 2:30 a.m. Sunday sanitation workers had downtown cleaned up to the point that you couldn’t even tell there had been a festival.

“They went beyond the call of duty,” he said.