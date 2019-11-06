W’burg City Council approves resolution to seek $330,000 in FEMA funding











The Williamsburg City Council approved a resolution Monday night, which will allow it to start applying for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for various road repairs caused by water issues over the last year.

“Bottom line, it is a resolution so we can start filing the paperwork to get reimbursed,” Mayor Roddy Harrison said during the meeting.

Harrison said that the funding won’t cover 100 percent of the repairs, but he is hoping to get a little over $330,000.

The repair work will cover two road slides on Mt. Morgan Road, which were washed out during storms, asphalt repair on the Briar Creek bridge, waste water pump replacement on First Street, replacement of a culvert on First Street, repair of a culvert and drainage issue on Woodlawn Road, and work to repair a road slide on Incline Drive.

In addition, during Monday’s meeting the council also discussed the success of recent events in Williamsburg, including: the River Fog Festival, Jeep Jamboree, the ghost walk, and trick-or-treating both downtown and at the Kentucky Splash Campground the previous weekend, and the visit by Vice-President Mike Pence.

Over 700 people attended the River Fog Festival.

Jeep Jamboree brought in about 450 participants in 265 Jeeps.

“We are over a $130,000 economic impact for the city” Harrison said of Jeep Jamboree.

Councilwoman Erica Harris noted that the University of the Cumberlands was involved in a canned food drive competition with Union College during the Jeep Jamboree, and the Jeep Jamboree participants were asked if they would like to contribute.

“Boy did they come through. They went out and got food and gave money,” Harris added.

The first ever ghost walk had over 140 participants.

“To say the least, October was a wild month for events in Williamsburg,” Harrison added. “October and the first weekend of November have been a complete success in Williamsburg.”

Harrison also noted several upcoming events.

The Turkey Trot will take place Thanksgiving Day with registration at 8 a.m. at city hall, and the race starting at 9 a.m. Proceeds go to benefit the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program.

On Dec. 8, the University of the Cumberlands will host “Christmas at the Cumberlands” with a free music concert featuring a variety of artists. Harrison will serve as a host and master of ceremonies for the event.

Judging for the “Williamsburg Feels Like Home Christmas Decorating Contest” will take place Dec. 9-13.

On Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., the annual Christmas Bazaar will take place at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center. At 6 p.m., the Christmas parade will take place.

Harrison noted that an added category this year in the parade will be best-decorated golf cart with first, second and third place prizes being given.

After the parade, there will be a number of events at Bill Woods Park, including the annual town Christmas ornament exchange, the announcement of the decorating contest winners, the decorating of the town Christmas tree with memorial ornaments and free apple cider and hot chocolate.

Instead of Christmas caroling, Harrison said there will be someone performing Christmas music toward the front of the parade, and that float will be pulled over to Bill Woods Park where the artist will continue performing Christmas tunes throughout the post parade events.

Harrison added during the meeting that he feels like Williamsburg was well ahead of the curve when it added vaping to its smoking ordinance earlier this year.

“I think we have done a good thing, especially for kids,” he noted.

In other business, the council discussed lighting at cross walks on Main Street near the university, and the need for stop signs at a couple of locations.