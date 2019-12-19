W’burg Christmas Parade winners announced











Winners have been announced for the Williamsburg 2019 Feels Like Home “Christmas in a Small Town” Parade.

In the church division, Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church took first place honors after finishing third place in last year’s parade. Saxton Baptist Church finished second, and Calvary Missionary Baptist Church finished third. Calvary finished second in last year’s parade.

In the business division, Senture took first place. Bell-Whitley took second place, and Firestone took third place.

In the school float category, Whitley County High School took first place honors for the second year in a row. Oak Grove Elementary School took second place.

“Congratulations to all the winners. You helped to make the parade awesome,” said Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.