W’burg Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced











For the first time in eight years there is a new king in Williamsburg when it comes to best decorated neighborhood in the 15th Annual Williamsburg Feels Like Home Christmas Decorating Contest.

The Denham Addition, which includes South Third Street, Front Street, Ridge Avenue and Pine Street, knocked off Cardinal Heights for the honor of Best Decorated Neighborhood.

While there may have been a change in terms of which neighborhood was best decorated this year, the same can’t be said for some other categories.

In the residential division, Bill and Vickie Hollen of Front Street won in the traditional category. This was the seventh year that the couple has won at least a share of first place in this category.

Dustin and Chandal Chinn of Estes Street received honorable mention.

Mike and Gail Bordes of Charles Street won the award in the modern traditional category. Last year the couple tied with Bill and Vickie Hollen for first place in the traditional category.

Bruce and Shanda Weddle, who live at the corner of Rice Street and Johnson Street, received honorable mention.

In the bling, bling category, Randy and Carol Ball of Main Street once again won for the seventh year in a row. James Blankenship of Rains Street received honorable mention.

Anita Brooks of Campbell Hill received the Spirit of Christmas award.

Don and Cissy Lunce of Moore Street won for Best Decorated Door. Richard and Ginger Brashear of Bryant Street received honorable mention after having won the category twice in the three prior years.

In the business division, Gene Siler III law office at the corner of Fifth Street and Cumberland Avenue won the modern traditional category for the second straight year. Sue and Bob Byrd of Main Street received honorable mention. Last year they won the traditional category.

In the traditional category, Williamsburg Flower Shop won. Associates in Eye Care received honorable mention. Both are located on Main Street.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Drive by these homes and businesses to see the awesome decorations. It will put you in the Christmas Spirit,” noted Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.