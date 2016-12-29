By Mark White

A Williamsburg caregiver is behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center for allegedly taking and using the pain medication of her patient.

Whitley County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Brian Hensley arrested Jessie Collins, 59, of 3662 Craig Road, about 9:54 p.m. Wednesday charging her with knowing abuse/neglect of an adult by another person, theft of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation began on Dec. 27 when Whitley County EMS transported a 77-year-old man from his Craig Road residence to Baptist Health Corbin, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Blood tests did not indicate the presence of his prescription medication in his system. Family of the man, eventually determined to be a victim, told doctors that a caregiver lived with the victim and was responsible for giving the victim his medication. Doctors then contacted Whitley County E911 and requested law enforcement retrieve the victim’s medication from the home and investigate the matter, the release noted.

Hensley went to the Craig Road residence and made contact with Collins, who was the reported caregiver.

Hensley retrieved some medication and was told by Collins that the victim had refused to take his medication.

Hensley then delivered the medication to the hospital and spoke to the victim’s family. They expressed concern about his health and believed medication was missing, including his pain medication. Due to the victim’s condition at the time, Hensley was not able to speak with him, the release noted.

The next day Hensley was dispatched to the same Craig Road residence after Collins called 911 with a prowler complaint.

When Hensley arrived, Collins appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance, and complained the victim’s family had been harassing her, the release noted.

Hensley checked a building near the residence and noticed it had been broken into and ransacked.

Hensley then contacted the victim’s family and asked them to retrieve the property before it could be stolen. While the family was present, the victim’s son asked Collins where his father’s Loratabs were. Collins first stated that doctors at a Lexington hospital did not send the medication back with the victim, according to the release.

Hensley then asked Collins about her medication. She provided Hensley with two pill bottles and named two medications.

When Hensley opened the bottles, he found mixed medication. Collins first stated that her sister had given her the medication. Hensley counted out 65 Loratabs and stated that he would determine if the medication had come from the sister. Collins then stated that the victim had placed the Loratabs in the bottle, the release stated.

Hensley collected a total of 65 Loratab located half along with what’s believed to be one-half of a Percocet pill, 11 and a one-half pills believed to be Diazepam, and three Dexamethason, according to an arrest citation.

A doctor at Baptist Health Corbin stated that the victim could have died without the medications, according to an arrest citation.

Collins was arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Collins pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment Thursday afternoon before Whitley District Judge Fred White, who scheduled a Jan. 4 preliminary hearing in her case and appointed the public advocate’s office to represent her.

White set a $5,000 fully secured bond in the case and ordered Collins to have no contact with the victim in the case. A $5,000 fully secured bond means that Collins will have to put up $5,000 cash, $10,000 worth or property or a combination of the two in order to be released from jail.

Hensley is continuing the investigation due to the break in of the building and possible items taken from it located in Collins purse, the release noted.

The victim is in the care of his family and doing better now that he is receiving the proper medication, the release stated.