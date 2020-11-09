W’burg cancelling Turkey Trot, Shop with a Cop, Christmas parade due to COVID-19











Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced during Monday’s monthly city council meeting that this year’s Turkey Trot, Christmas bazaar, Christmas parade and Shop with a Cop events are all being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The city isn’t cancelling all holiday-related events though.

Williamsburg is going forward with its Christmas decorating contest and will be offering cash awards for winning downtown businesses this year.

