W’burg cancelling Turkey Trot, Shop with a Cop, Christmas parade due to COVID-19

Posted On 09 Nov 2020
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced during Monday’s monthly city council meeting that this year’s Turkey Trot, Christmas bazaar, Christmas parade and Shop with a Cop events are all being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The city isn’t cancelling all holiday-related events though.

Williamsburg is going forward with its Christmas decorating contest and will be offering cash awards for winning downtown businesses this year.

For more details see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.

