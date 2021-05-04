W’Burg board approves academy for synchronous learning











The Williamsburg board of education unanimously approved a virtual academy that will allow synchronous instruction for K-12 students both in the classroom and online during its regular meeting on April 20.

The district is currently utilizing synchronous learning because of the pandemic. Synchronous learning refers to online students learning at the same time as in-person students.

Williamsburg schools utilize campus learning, which is a system through infinite campus.

“We are putting together a plan that allows for synchronous work, whether it be elementary, middle or high, that come in from our teachers,” said Tim Melton, superintendent for Williamsburg Independent School.

Making sure the students stay connected and on track while learning virtually is a key part of the virtual academy.

Beginning in the fall of 2020, the district hired a student advocate who has made home visits and is helping students get connected digitally while troubleshooting some of the issues that they may have.

The virtual academy is expected to start in the fall.