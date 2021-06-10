W’burg block parties return Friday after two-year hiatus with HI-5











Following a one year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Williamsburg Main Street Program’s summer block parties will resume starting Friday night.

HI-5, a central Kentucky band, will kick off the block party season on June 11.

Positive Movement will perform on June 25.

City Heat takes the stage on July 2.

Superfecta will perform on July 16, and The Usual Suspects will close out the block party season on July 30.

New Main Street Manager Johnathan Wyatt and Nikki Kysar, with the Williamsburg Tourism Commission, helped organize this summer’s block parties.

“We have never had HI-5 before. They are new. Johnathan has talked to them and they are super excited about kicking it off this summer. I am super excited about kicking it off and getting back to the way we were,” noted Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.

Harrison said one change this year is that there will be no food trucks at this year’s block parties.

“What we want to do is promote our restaurants downtown. Everybody go eat and then walk over at 8 p.m. and dance. They can dance off their dinner,” Harrison said.

All the block parties are slated to take place from 8 – 11 p.m. at Bill Woods Park, which is located at the intersection of Third Street and Cumberland Avenue.

There is no cost to attend the events. A portion of Third Street between Cumberland Avenue and the Whitley County Public Library will be closed off during the block parties so that people can dance in the street.

As always, the block parties are a bring your own lawn chair or lawn blanket events as no seating will be provided.

“Bring your own blankets. Bring your own lawn chairs. Whatever, just come out and have a good time with us,” Harrison added.