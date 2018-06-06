W’burg block parties kick off Friday with ‘Off the Clock’













Once again this summer you don’t have to go any further than Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg most Friday nights to find either free live concerts or free movies in the park.

“I am looking forward to another great summer of fun with our block parties and movies in the park and all the other festivities we are going to have. I want to invite everybody to come to it,” noted Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison. “It is family fun and family friendly. As the Bailey’s used to say, a good time will be had by all.”

This Friday, the 13th annual summer block party season will kick off with the Lexington-based band “Positive Movement” performing their Motown sound. The band last played a Williamsburg block party in 2016.

On June 22, Lexington-based band “Off the Clock” will be making their second appearance at the Williamsburg summer block parties.

“They really are good. They play the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s style that everybody likes,” noted Williamsburg Main Street Manager Nannie Hays.

“Off the Clock” also performed in Williamsburg on April 23 as part of the grand finale for the city’s 200th anniversary celebration.

“Familiar Faces” band will play on July 6. The Nashville-based band with a Motown sound lives up to its name having played at Williamsburg block parties for the last 12 years.

On July 20, the summer block party season ordinarily closes out with the Jimmy Buffett-tribute band “Lunar Beachhouse” performing, but they will be unable to appear this year.

Hays said that instead the Louisville-based “Usual Suspects Band” will be making their Williamsburg debut.

The nine-piece group features five rhythm players, a four-piece horn section and a vocalist. They cover a wide range of music from the 1970s, rock, R&B, Motown, jazz and swing, Hays said.

“I am looking forward to having this group,” Hays noted.

All the block parties are scheduled to be held from 8 – 11 p.m. at Bill Woods Park. The events are subject to being moved to the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center if there is inclement weather.

The block parties are free and open to the public, but are bring your own lawn chair events.

“Come on out. Enjoy it. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some good music,” Hays added. “It is good socializing time.”

On most Friday nights this summer when block parties aren’t taking place, area residents can enjoy free movies in the park courtesy of the Whitley County Public Library.

The three confirmed dates this summer are June 29, July 13 and July 27.

Movies are scheduled to start around 9 p.m. each evening in Bill Woods Park.

The movies are family friendly fare that often feature popular animated flicks.

The movies in the park are also bring your own lawn chair events with no seating provided.