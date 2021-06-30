W’burg announces fireworks curfew Saturday, Sunday











If you live in the City of Williamsburg, remember that your fireworks fun has a curfew this weekend.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced during Monday’s monthly meeting that he has spoken with Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird and there will be a midnight curfew for fireworks on Saturday, July 3, and an 11 p.m. curfew for fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

Harrison noted that several people have to get up early to go to work on Monday.

He also added that there are several veterans and others with PTSD and many people with pets, who are sensitive to the noise that fireworks make.

Harrison encouraged people to “be respectful” and if they hear their neighbors pets going crazy because of the fireworks then they might want to quit the fireworks display early.