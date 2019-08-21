









Wayne St. John, 56, of Paris Karr Road, Keavy, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin.

Wayne was born on January 15, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio to Leland and Emma Jean (Hodge) St. John.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leland St. John; sisters, Diane Hoskins and Donna Thompson; and a nephew, Paul Walters.

He is survived by three children, Megan Shepherd (Michael) of Corbin, Amanda St. John (Chris Helton) of Corbin and Suzanne St. John of London; seven grandchildren, Jared Root, Todd St. John, Caleb Wilburn, Addison Helton, Chase Helton, Landon Helton and Amelia Shepherd; his mother, Emma Jean St. John of Corbin; sister, Cathy Johns (Don) of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Allen St. John (Suzanne) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, August 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Fore officiating. Burial was private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.