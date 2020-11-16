









Wayne Jocelyn, age 81, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born April 8, 1939 in Fleetville, PA to the late Lewis and Leone Smith Jocelyn. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Danny, Brian, and Ellen Jocelyn; brother, Charles Jocelyn; and two sisters, Loraine Harkless and Louise Hoskins.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine Jocelyn of Williamsburg, KY; daughter, Pam Rogge (Stewart) of Jeffersonville, IN; two grandchildren, Terra Stepo (Chris) and Kelsie Smith (D. J.); five great-grandchildren, Kaylie Stepo, Emiley Stepo, Tray Smith, Harper Smith, and Amelia Grace Smith; two brothers-in-law, Junior Boyd and Vernon Hill; three sisters-in-law, Thelma Gilmore, Verna Hill, and Nancy Lawson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Linwood Smith and Barry Farris. Interment will be in Whetstone Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Thursday, November 19, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.