Posted On September 30, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Wayne Bryant, 61, of Williamsburg, passed away Monday September 25, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born October 6, 1955 in Whitley County, to the late John Smith and the late Elizabeth Bryant.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son John Christopher Bryant, two brothers Bobby Bryant and Ben Bryant.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Bryant and son Henry Wayne Bryant both of Williamsburg; brother, Gary Bryant of Woodbine, and his sister Mary Lindsey of Beaver Dam, along with several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were conducted Friday September 29, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vernon Jones officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made directly to the funeral home.

Ellison Funeral Home of Williamsburg, is entrusted with these arrangements.