Way second runner up for Miss Kentucky Quality of Life Award

Posted On 25 Jun 2021
Corbin native, Brooke Danielle Way, was second runner up for the Miss Kentucky Pageant Heather French Henry Quality of Life Award.

The award is meant to highlight candidates who go above and beyond when it comes to service.

Miss Pride of the Bluegrass, Hannah Edelen took home the miss award with Miss Corvette City, Mallory Hudson taking home first runner up.

The top three winners received scholarships.

Winners will be announced at the Quality of Life Breakfast and Award Ceremony Friday morning. University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi was the keynote speaker at the event.

