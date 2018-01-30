WARTA partners with WC Library to help fight hunger













Paying a fine is usually considered a bad thing, but the Whitley County Library staff found a way to make it work for good by allowing customers with overdue books to pay their fines by donating food to the “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” food drive sponsored by the Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association (WARTA).

During the month of December, approximately 530 cans/boxes of food were dropped off at the Library!

For their part, at their December meeting retired teachers donated both food and funds, a portion of which was provided through a match grant from AARP and KRTA. The additional food purchased with these funds brough t the total amount to over 800 cans/boxes.

“We certainly appreciate the help from the library staff and their customers as well as the retired teachers in our association for helping out with this worthy cause,” said Ronnie Partin, WARTA President. A member of the library staff said, “It looks like we had a large number of fines, but actually, a lot of people just brought in extra food to help feed the hungry in our area.”

The food collected during the “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” food drive has been divided equally between the Emergency Christian Ministries in Williamsburg and the Everlasting Arms, Inc. in Corbin, both of which serve a great need in our communities.

It is estimated that more than 13% of Kentucky citizens experience chronic hunger with almost 5.5% of those being seniors. Overall, the state ranks 20th nationally for at risk seniors. Across the state retired teachers have been involved in similar activities to help feed the hungry.

“We realize this is a small contribution to help solve a very big problem, but the more people who get involved the closer we come to eliminating hunger,” stated Partin. “Retired teachers want to be involved and give back to their communities.”

The Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association is comprised of retired teachers from Corbin, Whitley County, and Williamsburg school districts.