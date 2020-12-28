









Warren “B” Foley, age 100, of Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center. He was born on November 7, 1920 in Packard, Kentucky to the late Henderson and Laura (Rose) Foley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Prewitt) Foley; grandson, Doug Meadors; and brothers, Pascal Foley, Paul Foley and Tom Foley.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

He is survived by two children, Evelyn Meadors and Edwin Foley (Janice), all of Williamsburg; grandson, Chad Foley of Williamsburg; great-grandson, Dylan Meadors of London; granddaughter-in-law, Debra Arnold of London; special friends and caregivers, Betty and Onnie Meadors of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, December 30, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Ryan Bailey officiating.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery on Prewitt Bend Road in Williamsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 571, Williamsburg, KY 40769

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.