Wanetta Fay Denton Wynn

Wanetta Fay Denton Wynn, age 53, of Corbin, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She is survived by her husband, Michael Dewayne Wynn.

Graveside service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, March 16,  at Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin. Donations are being accepted to help with expenses.  To donate, please select the red icon “Donate Now” at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

