Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Wanda Sawyers, 74 of the Maple Creek Community, Williamsburg, passed away Wednesday October 18, 2017 at Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born April 8, 1943 in Whitley County, to the late Braxton and Lora Hill Sawyers.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Monny Pearl Sawyers, six brothers; George Clifton Sawyers, Walter Junior Sawyers, Loyal Monroe Sawyers, James Sawyers, Ronnie Sawyers and Lonnie Sawyers.

She is survived by a daughter; June Colleen Monhollen (Arnold) of Williamsburg; three grandchildren; Roy Shawn Monhollen of Williamsburg, Nickie Sophia Buck (Tracy) of Crossville, TN and Tonya Steakley (Robert) of Williamsburg; five great grandchildren; Abby Monhollen, Sadie Monhollen, Bailey Buck, Kolby Buck and Makinley Steakley; sister; Ann Davis of Williamsburg; brother; Randolph Braxton Sawyers (Linda) of Williamsburg; sister-in-Law; Betty Sawyers of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends who mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday October 21, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Chandler officiating.

Interment was held in the Young Cemetery at Verne.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.