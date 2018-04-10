











Wanda Lena Meadors, 67, of Williamsburg, departed this life Thursday, April 5, 2018 at home. She was born on February 1, 1951 in Williamsburg, to the late Clifford and Minnie Canada.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Russell Meadors; daughter, Debra Cox; son-in-law, David Cox and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Ayers (Sean) of Williamsburg; six grandchildren, Lakin Ayers, Leah Ayers, Landen Ayers, Brittany Cox, David Cox and Austin Cox; five great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Canada (Mary) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews;and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.