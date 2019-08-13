









Wanda June Leach Perkins, 80, of Jellico, TN passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN.

She was born June 27, 1939 in Jellico (Hoot Owl Hollow), TN.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Leamon “Oscar” Perkins; son, Danny Ray Bryant; parents, Silas and Pearl Randolph Leach; sister, Leota Parrott; brothers, James Leach, Sr., and Roger Leach.

She is survived by her sons, Earl Justice, Jr. and Tammy Moses, Michael Perkins; daughters: Cindy Hoover, Theresa Nix, Mary Whitlow; 56 grandchildren and thirty-six great grandchildren; sister, Ella Mae Smith and husband Samuel; nephew, Steve Perkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 9, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Perkins officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.