









Wanda June Hill, age 71, of Millertown Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on October 5, 1948 in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late Hancer Madison and Hazel Marie (Spurlock) Hill.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hill; daughter, Cleda Meadows; sister, Ida Broyles; and two brothers, Billy and Bradley (Stud) Hill. Wanda was a member of Maple Creek United Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Sharp (Donnie) and Crystal Moore (Buddy), all of Rockholds; four sons, Thomas Hill (Jennifer) of Rockholds, Douglas Hill (Elvira) of Rockholds, Walter Hill (Karyn) of Williamsburg and Bradley Hill (Carolyn) of London; 14 grandchildren, John Meadows, Brian Wagers, Bradley Martin, Clayton Hill, Logan Martin, Zachary Sharp, Christian Hill, Amber Hill, Lanaya Hill, Jaden Hill, Andrea Meadows, Buddy Devin Lee Moore, Tara Hill and Austin Chase Moore; three great-grandchildren, Aubree Wagers, Ezra Martin and Oliver Martin; three sisters, Mary Hill Brown (Elmer) of Rockholds, Faye Hill (Jerry) of Williamsburg and Peggy Lambdin (Gary) of Barbourville; two brothers, Donald Ray Hill (Michelle) of Rockholds and Eddie Hill (Kathy) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Friday, November 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curt Vanover and Rev. Dean Moses officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Browns Creek Church of Christ Cemetery on Browns Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.