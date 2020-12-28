









Wanda Johnston Curry, 68, of Corbin, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Born August 6, 1952, in Corbin, she was the daughter of the late Loyd and Bess Johnston.

Wanda worked many years as a nurse assistant at Oak Tree Hospital in Corbin. Working in that capacity, she was able to enjoy what meant a great deal to her, taking care of people.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lyle Johnston, and brother-in-law, Paul Walker.

She leaves behind her son, Anthony “George” Curry; daughter, Amy Cottrell (Marty); son, Larry Curry (Chasity); daughter, Amanda Lawson (Doug); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Wayne Johnston (Sheryl), James Johnston (Wilma), Ruth Davenport (Don), Jean Walker, Judy Mills (Michael), and Wilma Terrell (Danny); and sister-in-law, and Judy Ann Johnston. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 29, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with James Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.