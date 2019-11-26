









Ms. Wanda Jean Weaver, age 72, of Lafollette, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at the U.T. Medical Center. She was born December 31, 1946 in Wooldridge, Tennessee.

Wanda was preceded in death by: daughter, Deborah Weaver; father, James “Jim” McCulley, Sr.; mother, Lola Harp McCulley; and brother, James McCulley, Jr.

She is survived by: companion, Bill Sutton; daughters, Kimberly Monday and husband, Glennis, Sandy Terry and husband, Dwayne, and Jeannie Smith and husband, David; grandchildren, Jessica Crowley and husband, Kenneth, Kimber Monday, Megan Smith and Chase Smith; great-grandchild, Levi Crowley; sister, Faye Sharp; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from12(noon)-2 PM, Wednesday, November 27, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will begin at 2 PM. Burial to follow in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.