









Wanda Jean Moses Jeffries was born February 14, 1933 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hamilton County, Ohio to the late Harvey Bradley (aka Singing Johnny) Moses and Edna Lee Cox Moses.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jeffries, Jr. (aka Corky or Jeff); her father and mother-in-law, Arthur Jeffries, Sr. and Easter Jones Jeffries; her grandparents, Starling Wolford Moses and Nancy Campbell Moses, George Cox and Nancy Oliver Cox; five brothers and sisters-in-law, eight aunts and uncles; and a host of nephews and cousins.

She is survived by her son, Dr. John Arthur Jeffries and daughter-in-law, Debbie Jo Faulkner Jeffries; her daughter, Laurel Jeffries West; grandchildren, John and Kimberly Jeffries, John Reynolds and Melissa Jeffries Reynolds, Aaron Jeffries, Steven Jeffries and Melissa Hansford Jeffries, Andrew Sears and Whitley West Sears; great-grandchildren, Kaley Bryn Jeffries and Kaydence Rylee Jones; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, June 10, at First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, KY, with Pastor Ande Myers officiating. Burial followed at Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481; https://curealz.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/donate-by-mail-12.2018.pdf

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.