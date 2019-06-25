









Wanda G. Richardson, 58, of Betty West Rd, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born on January 20, 1962 in Williamsburg, to Ora Lee Richardson and Charlene (Philpot) Richardson.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Richardson; and grandparents, Bradley and Sara Richardson and Hubert and Rose Philpot. She attended Red Bird Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Gina Denise Baker (Shawn) of Williamsburg; son, Terry Lee Odell Richardson of Williamsburg; grandson, Shawn Lee Baker; parents, Ora Lee and Charlene (Philpot) Richardson; significant other, Terry Moore of Corbin; sisters, Gail Adkins and Susie Richardson, both of Williamsburg; brother, Donnie Richardson; very special nieces, Latosha Thornton, Cidney Lloyd, and Casey Sutton; very special sister-in-law, Linda Hart; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 26, at Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. She was laid to rest in the Richardson Cemetery on Betty West Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.