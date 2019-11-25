









Wanda Faye Thomas, age 79, of Highway 511, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 29, 1939 in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Drexel and Virginia (Hairrell) Brock. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Karl Thomas and Frederick Bruce Thomas; and a great-grandson, Abel Lee McCullah.

Wanda retired from K-Mart after 27 years of service during which time she made many friends. She was a member of Youngs Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Robert Thomas of Rockholds; five children, Rita Puckett (Lester) of Beavercreek, Ohio, John Thomas (Tammy) of Fairborn, Ohio, Randy Thomas of Corbin, Gail Thomas (Merle) of Rockholds and Janie Thomas of Williamsburg; special daughter-in-law, Pam Isaacs of Pineville; 20 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and three more on the way; two sisters, Betty Philpot of Rockholds and Dorothy Martin (Ken) of Corbin; sisters-in-law, Henrietta McFarland, Wilma Noe and Nell Jones; brothers-in-law, Kenneth and Jimmy Thomas; special friend, Jean Archer of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Sutton officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Thomas Cemetery on Highway 511.

