









Wanda Faye Griffith, age 74, of Highway 904 East, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Wanda was born on February 2, 1947 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Porta Rickett and Ada Myrtle (Powers) Veach. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis June Lawson and brothers, Delbert and Charles Veach. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Gatliff Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of over 54 years, Clyde Griffith Jr. of Williamsburg; three sons, Clyde Griffith Jr. II (Rochelle) of Georgetown, Timothy Scott Griffith (Marilyn) of Williamsburg and James Paul Griffith (Christina) of Orlando, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Adam Griffith, Bethany Griffith, Mishella Petrucelli, Joshua Griffith, Kayla Griffith, Austin Griffith, Christopher Griffith, Logan Griffith, Karina Perez, Liam Griffith and Elliott Griffith; eight great-grandchildren, Syran Griffith, Belinda Griffith, Lux Griffith, Onyx Wilson, Malia Bond, Maddison Griffith, Elijah Griffith and Adilynn Griffith; brothers, Rev. Kenneth Rickett (Vera Jean), Danny Rickett (Vicky), James Rickett (Gail) and Paul Rickett (Debbie) all of Williamsburg; sister, Dorthene Carpenter of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, November 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Griffith and Bro. Shelby Hampton officiating. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.