









Walter Loyd Harrison, age 64, of Highway 90, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on January 3, 1956, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late George A. and Eva F. (Patrick) Harrison. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by a son, Mark Harrison of Kodak, Tennessee; granddaughter, Ciera Harrison of Kodak, Tennessee; sister, Jonna Ellis (Pascal) of Williamsburg; two brothers, George Harrison Jr. (Mary) of Amarillo, Texas and Ross Harrison of Williamsburg; special friends from work; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, June 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. following visitation at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Meadors officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.