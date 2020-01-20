









Walter C. Croley, age 88, of Highway 92 East, Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on January 30, 1931 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late Samuel Drapier Croley and Bessie Mae (Bray) Croley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Beatrice Partin and Vina Jones; and three brothers, Gar, AJ and Bill Croley.

Walter was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served in the Korean War. Walter was the retired owner and operator of Croley Grocery in Siler for over 45 years. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Arbutus “Beulah” (Partin) Croley of Siler, who were united in marriage on August 15, 1958 in Jellico, Tennessee; two sons, Asher Croley (Joyce) of Barbourville and Clifford “Lee” Croley (Darla) of Pineville; two daughters, Roberta Croley of Siler and Marilyn Epperson (Steven) of Siler; six grandchildren, Dakota Epperson (Shirlann), Stephanie Epperson (Jody), Hayden Croley, Bryson Croley, Tara Disney and Aaron Ledford; eight grandchildren, Ezekiel, Samuel, Gabriel, Bentley, Haven, Luke, Journee and Titan; special friend, John Simpson; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 22, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Collins and Rev. Michael Padgett officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Croley Family Cemetery in Siler. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

