









Walter (Billy) Baker Jr., age 85, Baker Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 22, 1934 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Walter Baker Sr. and Estel (Monhollen) Baker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Cox) Baker; a son, Billy Gene Baker; brothers, Ronnie and Marshall Baker; and sisters, Vickie Gabby and Polly Goins.

Billy loved fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors and spending time with his family and church family.

He is survived by three children, Debra Kay Grubb and Harvey of Barbourville, Jerry Dean Baker and Anita of Williamsburg and Tony Joe Baker and Melinda of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Tonya Messer, Robert Baker, Misty McNealy, Tasha Fox, Tyler Baker, Tiffany Sutton and Madison Miller; ten great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Garrett, Isaac, Autumn, Ashlee, Brayson, Mason, Caleb, Katie, and Hagan; great-great-grandchild, Owen; sisters, Peggy Siler and Lynn Sroga of Ohio; brother, Ricky Baker of Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 26, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anthony Reeves and Rev. Gary Lovitt officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Baker Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.