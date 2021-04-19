Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Walk-in COVID–19 vaccines available through Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 19 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Individuals interested in receiving the COVID–19 vaccination may now do so on a walk-in basis at the Baptist Health Corbin COVID–19 vaccine clinic.

“You can still make an appointment if you want to,” said Debbie Hardin, Strategic Services Manager at the hospital.

The Corbin Clinic, located at The Corbin Center at 222 Corbin Center Drive will be offering walk-in vaccinations from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. between April 19 and April 23.

Hardin said the Corbin clinic is not limited to individuals from Whitley County.

“Anyone can come in and get the vaccine,” Hardin said.

Baptist Health’s COVID–19 vaccine clinics in Lexington and Richmond are also offering walk–in vaccines this week.

The Lexington Clinic, located at 161 Lexington Green, Suite B2, has walk-in vaccines from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. April 19 through April 22.

The Richmond Clinic, located at Eastern Kentucky University’s Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, has walk-in vaccines from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 20 through April 22.

The clinics are dispensing the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 16 or older.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A valid photo ID and insurance card for the minor must be presented.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Those ages 16 and older can now get their COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted On 07 Apr 2021
, By
0

Today is one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Whitley County

Posted On 06 Apr 2021
, By
0

COVID–19 vaccinations to be made available to 16, 17-year-olds

Posted On 01 Apr 2021
, By
0

Over 15 percent of Whitley County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Posted On 01 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal