Walk-in COVID–19 vaccines available through Baptist Health Corbin











Individuals interested in receiving the COVID–19 vaccination may now do so on a walk-in basis at the Baptist Health Corbin COVID–19 vaccine clinic.

“You can still make an appointment if you want to,” said Debbie Hardin, Strategic Services Manager at the hospital.

The Corbin Clinic, located at The Corbin Center at 222 Corbin Center Drive will be offering walk-in vaccinations from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. between April 19 and April 23.

Hardin said the Corbin clinic is not limited to individuals from Whitley County.

“Anyone can come in and get the vaccine,” Hardin said.

Baptist Health’s COVID–19 vaccine clinics in Lexington and Richmond are also offering walk–in vaccines this week.

The Lexington Clinic, located at 161 Lexington Green, Suite B2, has walk-in vaccines from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. April 19 through April 22.

The Richmond Clinic, located at Eastern Kentucky University’s Perkins Building, 4436 Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, has walk-in vaccines from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 20 through April 22.

The clinics are dispensing the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 16 or older.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A valid photo ID and insurance card for the minor must be presented.